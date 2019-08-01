President launches Singa exhibition

The President's Challenge 2020 will focus on helping people with disabilities, President Halimah Yacob (above, with Mr Lee Chee Koon, group chief executive of CapitaLand) said yesterday at the launch of the Arts In The City: We Love SINGApore exhibition at Raffles City. It features 200 figurines of kindness mascot, Singa.

