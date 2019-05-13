President, PM pay tribute on Mother’s Day

President Halimah Yacob (right) commends Madam Chua Bang Choo (left), who devoted her life to caring for her intellectually challenged son.

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were among those who wished all mothers in Singapore a happy Mother's Day.

Madam Halimah wrote in a Facebook post that mothers "deserve mention not just once a year, but every day for (their) unstinting love, devotion and care for (their) family".

She shared that although her mother had passed away in 2015, she remains grateful to this day for everything that she had done for her.

Madam Halimah said that when she was eight, her father died, leaving her mother to raise her single-handedly.

She then went on to commend two mothers who she had met a few weeks before, for displaying the same dedication.

One is 91-year-old Madam Chua Bang Choo, who devoted her entire life to caring for her 62-year old son who is intellectually challenged.

The other is Madam Jasmine Lee Jin Zuan. Her daughter was born with multiple rare disorders which has left her bed-bound.

Madam Lee gave up her career to become Sarah's full-time caregiver.

Aside from the President, many others also shared their wishes and tributes to mothers on social media.

PM LEE

PM Lee shared a photo of a new hybrid orchid, the "Aranda Mothers of Singapore", which was unveiled at the People's Action Party Women's Wing's special bicentennial tribute to mothers on Saturday.

He said that the orchid, which was specially commissioned for the SG Bicentennial, is dedicated to all mothers in Singapore.

"This beautiful orchid is a tribute to all the wonderful mothers for their hard work, unceasing patience, and boundless capacity for love," he wrote, wishing all mothers and mothers-to-be a happy Mother's Day.

JOSEPHINE TEO

Another person who featured the new orchid in her post was Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

She wrote that the flower "exudes dignified elegance", while its vibrant colour and parentage symbolise the resilience and nurturing nature of mothers in Singapore.

KHAW BOON WAN

Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan had another analogy for mothers: The pillars of our families.

"Whether they are stay-at-home mums or working mums, all mothers devote their time and energy to grow their families, and help their children meet milestones," he wrote, using the hashtag #supermums.

ONG YE KUNG

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung shared an old photo of himself when he was 20 years old, flanked by two women.

In an accompanying Facebook post, Mr Ong explained that they were the "two most important mothers in my life - my mother, and the mother of my children".