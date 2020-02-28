President witnesses first harvest of offshore fish farm

Closed-containment offshore fish farm Eco-Ark reaped its first harvest yesterday in a ceremony witnessed by President Halimah Yacob. Joining her were (from left) Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (ACE) chief executive Leow Ban Tat, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor, ACE chairman Ong Beng Ann and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli. The first harvest from the floating farm off the coast of Pulau Ubin was 24 tonnes of sea bass. Eco-Ark was developed with the support of the Singapore Food Agency's Agriculture Productivity Fund, which aims to boost local food supply to meet Singapore's "30 by 30" goal - growing enough local food to meet 30 per cent of the country's nutritional needs by 2030.