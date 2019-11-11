President's Star Charity raises record of more than $10 million
The President's Star Charity (PSC) 2019 raised a record-breaking $10,471,294 last night, shattering last year's record of $8.3 million.
In its 26th year, the show featured celebrities like Kym Ng and Evelyn Tan performing
a tribute to PSC founder and late former president Ong Teng Cheong. Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin ran the last leg of
a 2,000km relay as part of the fund-raising efforts, handing the baton to President Halimah Yacob, the guest of honour, onstage. All proceeds will aid the 67 beneficiaries backed by the President's Challenge.
