Previous community case reclassified as imported infection

A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder reported as an unlinked community case on Wednesday has been reclassified as an imported case, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

A serology test for the woman came back positive, indicating a likely past infection, it added.

"Given her serology status and recent travel history to India between Nov 30 and Jan 6, we have re-classified this case as imported," said MOH.

The patient tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, two weeks after completing her stay-home notice (SHN).

MOH reported 22 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,624.

They were all imported. The cases included three Singaporeans and two permanent residents who returned from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Two dependant's pass holders arrived from Germany and Japan, and four work pass holders arrived from Indonesia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

Eight others were work permit holders who arrived from countries including Bangladesh and Indonesia.

There were also three short-term visit pass holders from Indonesia.

The cases all returned positive tests while on SHN or in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Golden Village Yishun, Northpoint City and Pizza Hut in Sun Plaza were also among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, it added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from one case in the week before to three cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community increased from none in the week before to two cases in the past week.

With 28 cases discharged yesterday, 59,333 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 38 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 209 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

22 New cases

0 New cases in community

22 Imported cases

38 In hospital

28 Discharged yesterday

29 Deaths

59333 Total recovered

59624 Total cases