Prices of 100 essential items under FairPrice frozen until year-end

Prices of 100 daily essential items sold under the FairPrice housebrand will be frozen until the end of the year, as part of a support package to help Singaporeans manage the cost of living during the pandemic.

These items include groceries such as rice, oil, beverages and poultry, as well as batteries, toiletries and household cleaners, said NTUC Enterprise yesterday.

On top of the price freeze, the $50 million support package includes extensions of seniors' discounts until Dec 31 this year.

"This six-month extension helps cushion Singaporeans against potential price increases, regardless of changes in supply, socioeconomic factors and external factors that could affect food prices, especially during the current volatile and uncertain climate," NTUC Enterprise said in a statement.

"This price freeze of essentials will also act as a benchmark for prices in general of everyday essentials, ensuring they remain affordable."

This initiative was launched in March last year and was to run until June 30 this year, providing customers with savings of approximately $17.8 million. The six-month extension is estimated to provide an additional $6.7 million in savings to shoppers.

Last year, the cost of 38 of the 100 housebrand items saw increases of up to 10 per cent, which means FairPrice has absorbed more than $350,000 as a result of this initiative.

Discounts for those in the Merdeka Generation, Pioneer Generation and senior citizens will also be extended until the end of the year.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, NTUC Enterprise group chief executive, said: "2020 has been a challenging year with the heavy impact brought about by Covid-19 on the daily lives of Singaporeans. In times like these, our resolve to serve Singaporeans has only deepened.

"We have put in additional resources to ensure that daily essential products and services, including groceries, childcare and eldercare, remain accessible and affordable for all.

"Through this comprehensive support package, we reaffirm our commitment to moderate the cost of living for all Singaporeans."

There is also a slew of new initiatives for NTUC union members, which provide support through specially priced groceries and more than 100 complimentary online courses to encourage upskilling.

A reduced price breakfast set at $1 for union members and $1.50 for the public will be available from July 3 to Aug 31 at all NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam foodcourts and coffee shops from 7am to 11am daily.