Primary schools ramp up efforts amid dengue surge

Fogging operations do not address the root cause of mosquito breeding.

Primary schools are ramping up efforts to combat a surge in dengue cases.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has advised schools to step up their surveillance in the fight against dengue, to ensure a safe environment for pupils and the school community at large.

Schools are focusing primarily on reducing the sources of mosquito breeding, in line with the National Environment Agency's (NEA's) advice on mosquito control, an MOE spokesman told The New Paper last Thursday.

The spokesman said: "All schools inspect, track and detect mosquito habitats twice weekly, and apply insecticide onto potential breeding grounds every fortnight. Schools also carry out fogging, but take a more cautious approach, as intensifying outdoor fogging operations do not address the root cause of mosquito breeding."

According to a report by NEA, there were 8,023 reported dengue cases this year as of July 20, which is about five times more than the total number of cases reported in the same period last year.

Fuhua Primary School, which is located near a dengue cluster along Jurong East Avenue 1,said it is raising awareness about dengue and teaching preventive measures during school assemblies, with pre-assembly quizzes to reinforce the message to students and ensure students remain vigilant.

Recent dengue cases are also included as scenarios for students during science classes, where students are taught to examine and study the reasons for the increase in dengue in some parts of Singapore.

MOE added that students and staff are taught how to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds and reminded to practise good hygiene, monitor their health and seek medical attention if they are unwell.

Parents are also encouraged to help their children in practising dengue preventive measures, and play their part in reducing dengue transmission both at home and in school.

Bank teller Maslelawati Abdullah has a 12-year-old son studying in Woodlands Primary School, which is located within a dengue cluster in Woodlands. It is also near two of the largest dengue clusters - Woodlands Drive 40 and Woodlands Drive 60.

The 44-year-old mother of three said: "We follow the five-step Mozzie Wipeout which includes turning all the pails upside down, tipping vases and flipping the flowerpot plate."

Madam Nurul Huda Rahman, 30, has two children aged seven and eight studying in Xinghua Primary School, which is also located in a dengue cluster, in Hougang.

On what measures her family is taking, the accounts assistant said: "We make sure we clear stagnant water, clean up the house and prevent any over-hoarding of things."