Prime mover driver who ran over cyclist in fatal crash thought bump was a bottle

A prime mover driver who ran over a cyclist in Tampines, killing him, thought he had run over a large plastic bottle, he had told the court.

In August last year, Mr Peh Seng Yap, 80, was killed in a hit-and-run accident while riding his bicycle across a zebra crossing on a slip road in Tampines Industrial Avenue 3.

Mr Peh was taken to Changi General Hospital with multiple injuries, including bruising over his torso and deformity over his chest and pelvis. He died shortly after from his injuries.

The police were alerted at 1.20pm and bloodstains and scratch marks were found on the surface of the road near the zebra crossing.

When the prime mover driver, Mr Jiang Jianting, approached the slip road, he did not see anyone crossing or waiting to cross the zebra crossing.

Mr Jiang, who has been driving heavy vehicles for the past 11 years, said he heard a sound but was unsure where it came from.

He looked to his right and saw a large plastic Coke bottle lying on the right side of the road.

He had felt a bump and thought it was the plastic bottle.

About four hours later, the police contacted Mr Jiang and told him to return to the scene of the accident.

An eyewitness said Mr Jiang did not stop before the pedestrian crossing and hit Mr Peh before driving away. He also said he saw two grass cutters next to the zebra crossing waving to Mr Jiang but he had driven off.

In-vehicle camera footage from the car the witness was in showed the prime mover along the slip road and a light-coloured object being thrown forward then being run over by the vehicle.

In the coroner's inquiry last Thursday, State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam said Mr Peh's death was an unfortunate traffic misadventure.

She said: "Drivers of large vehicles must be particularly careful, as their fields of view are vastly limited by the sheer bulk of the vehicle. For such vehicles, it is best that they come to a complete stop at the designated pedestrian crossing to check."

She added that they must be aware of all the blind spots and use all means to ensure the path of travel is clear.

Court documents did not state if any action will be taken against Mr Jiang.