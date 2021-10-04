Principals to discuss impact of new PSLE scoring system

Mrs Agnes Chan and her husband are keen to send their daughter to CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Secondary) and based on her preliminary exam results, she stands a good chance of getting in.

But the new PSLE scoring system has left them searching for alternatives in case their daughter fails to meet the entry score. The mother of two said the school was chosen because it is a top school and is close to their Yio Chu Kang home.

A former teacher, Mrs Chan, 37, said: "Under the old scoring system, my daughter had a good chance of getting a place in St Nicholas. Under the new system though, we are not sure.

"Will there be more ties for places in schools? And although the Ministry of Education (MOE) has given indicative entry scores based on last year's data, we are wondering if they are likely to change."

On Oct 30, Mrs Chan and other parents will have the opportunity to put their questions to Mr Sng Chern Wei, MOE's deputy director-general of education (curriculum).

The online event - organised by ST Smart Parenting, the education and parenting site launched by The Straits Times last year - aims to help parents understand how the new PSLE scoring system could impact secondary school postings. The Smart Parenting site can be found at str.sg/smartparenting

Parents with questions on whether popular schools are likely to see more competition this year and if more students are likely to tie for places, among other things, are encouraged to send in their questions before the session.

ST senior education correspondent Sandra Davie will moderate the event. There will also be breakout sessions held online by 10 schools. They are Raffles Institution, Nanyang Girls' High School, Anderson Sec School, CHIJ Sec (Toa Payoh), Temasek Junior College, Queenstown Sec School, Pasir Ris Crest Sec School, Swiss Cottage Sec School, Nan Chiau High School and Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary).

Parents are advised to sign up for these sessions, even if their children are not aiming to secure a place in these schools, as principals will be talking about the different pathways and programmes secondary schools offer, and give advice on how to prepare their children for secondary school education.

RI principal Frederick Yeo, as well as Temasek Junior College principal Low Ay Nar will talk about the popular Integrated Programme and which students will benefit most from it.

Nanyang Girls' High principal Ng Chuen-Yin and Nan Chiau High principal Siau Fong Fui will explain how Special Assistance Plan schools nurture bilingual and bicultural Singaporeans. b - THE STRAITS TIMES

Registration is free. To sign up, parents can go to str.sg/pslewebinar