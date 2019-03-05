Private hire car goes for a dip

Residents of the Sims Green condominium in Geylang woke up to see a red Honda Shuttle in the children's pool on Sunday.

A 70-year-old private-hire driver got lost while trying to pick up a passenger in the condo at about 6.45am and accidentally drove into the pool while trying to make a U-turn.

At about 9am the car was towed out of the 0.5m deep pool, which was later closed for repairs.

There were no reported injuries.