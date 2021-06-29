Proactive testing of CGH healthcare workers throws up no new cases

As at yesterday, there were 10 cases linked to the CGH cluster.

Proactive testing of healthcare workers at Changi General Hospital (CGH) has not picked up any new Covid-19 infection since a cluster surfaced at the hospital last week.

Containment measures have been stepped up since the first staff member in the cluster tested positive, said the hospital in a statement yesterday.

It added that through rostered routine testing (RRT), the hospital picked up the first case, a porter - asymptomatic and fully vaccinated - who tested positive last Wednesday.

As at yesterday, there were 10 cases linked to the CGH cluster - six porters, a healthcare assistant and household and workplace contacts.

A 21-year-old CGH nurse was also reported to be infected last Saturday, but she is currently an unlinked case.

There are currently eight infected CGH staff, and proactive testing has not picked upmore staff cases to date, said the hospital.

Its chief executive, Professor Ng Wai Hoe, said: "Our affected colleagues are currently generally well or with mild symptoms, and we will continue to support and care for them."

Additional surveillance swab tests for inpatients, who are possible contacts of the staff cases, have been completed.

The hospital is closely monitoring all inpatients who may develop fever or acute respiratory infection symptoms.

All test results for the inpatients have come back negative, CGH said.

Patients identified as contacts may be isolated to continue to recover under quarantine, and visitors will not be allowed in these wards until further notice.

Staff members identified as close contacts have been placed on quarantine or leave of absence pending further investigations.

The hospital has also stepped up additional swab tests for relevant staff members, including those who were identified as contacts, porters, housekeepers and nurses.

More than 6,000 swab tests have been conducted over the past week, all returning negative.

Visitation guidelines remain at one pre-registered visitor for the duration of each patients' admission, and one visit by the visitor each day.