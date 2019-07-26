Probation for e-scooter rider who knocked down toddler

A Deliveroo rider on an e-scooter who knocked down a toddler at Nex shopping mall earlier this year was yesterday given probation.

Neo Jia Ming, 20, was riding his e-scooter on the fourth storey of Nex mall at 7.10pm on March 18 when he saw the three-year-old boy walking out of a gift shop.

Neo could not stop in time and the e-scooter hit the toddler on his forehead, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor.

The corridor was crowded at the time.

Neo stopped his e-scooter and gave his name and contact number to the mother.

He then left to do a delivery. The boy was taken to the National University Hospital and discharged on the same day.

PLEADED GUILTY

Neo pleaded guilty to a charge of causing hurt by rash act last month.

District Judge May Mesenas had previously chastened Neo, saying he was moving faster than everyone else in the mall and needed to be more careful and look out for others.

Neo replied he would never ride an e-scooter in a mall again.

Judge Mesenas sentenced him to supervised probation for a year, which included a requirement for him to perform 80 hours of community service.

His paternal uncle and mother were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

For causing hurt by a rash act, he could have been jailed up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.