Probation for man who bought drugs for his teacher

A district court heard that a former student, who was given a probation sentence for drug-related offences yesterday, had bought methamphetamine for his secondary school teacher.

Khairul Naim Mohamad Nasir, now 20, was sentenced to probation of two years and three months after pleading guilty in January to one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and cannabis consumption.

In mitigation, his lawyer Anil Balchandani had earlier told the court that in 2016, Khairul's extra-curricular activities teacher, Celesta Ee Qiying, confided in him about her methamphetamine consumption.

Khairul said he would help her find a cheaper supplier. After he found a supplier in Geylang, Ee gave him $200 to buy methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

Mr Balchandani told District Judge May Mesenas that on the three to five occasions that Khairul bought drugs in Geylang, he would wait until the supplier appeared because he did not have the latter's contact number.

Khairul was caught on Aug 29 last year during a spot check by Central Narcotics Bureau officers.

Investigations showed that Khairul had bought methamphetamine with $350 given to him by a customer, who was not named in court documents.

Yesterday, Judge Mesenas said that as part of his probation, Khairul would have to stay in a hostel for nine months.

His mother posted a bond of $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour. He must also undergo drug intervention programmes and perform 210 hours of community service.

For trafficking methamphetamine, Khairul could have been jailed for between five and 20 years, and received five to 15 strokes of the cane. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB