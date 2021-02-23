Probation for negligent driver whose car struck cyclist

A teenager struck a cyclist with her car in 2019 while driving over the speed limit, causing the victim to suffer severe traumatic brain injury.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said the accident rendered Malaysian Wong Wu Pao's left arm "functionally useless".

The DPP added: "The victim is also expected to encounter cognitive and memory problems in the future. The severity of his injuries has also cost the victim at least $130,000... for treatment fees."

The Singaporean offender, polytechnic student Chew Jia Ying, now 20, was sentenced yesterday to a year's probation after she pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to Mr Wong, 37, by driving in a negligent manner. She was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.

Chew was driving at a speed of 70kmh along West Camp Road near Seletar West Link at around 8.30pm on July 24, 2019, when she failed to keep a proper lookout. The speed limit there is 50kmh.

The right side of her car struck Mr Wong's bicycle, which had its lights on at the time. He was flung onto the right side of the car's windscreen with such force that it shattered. He then fell onto the road when Chew stopped her car.

Several cyclists stopped to help Mr Wong, who was later rushed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH), where he was found to have sustained a severe brain injury.

He remained in KTPH before being transferred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Aug 22, 2019. He was finally discharged on Oct 4 that year.

DPP Thiagesh had earlier urged the court to sentence Chew to at least two weeks' jail and disqualify her from driving for five years.

He said Mr Wong, who used to work in a construction company doing on-site installations of equipment, has been relegated to office work after the accident.

The DPP added: "His ability to perform in such a setting is also greatly reduced by his inability to effectively use a computer keyboard as his entire left arm remains functionally useless. This incident has thus severely impacted the victim's livelihood."

Defence lawyers Lau Kah Hee and Fikri Yeong pleaded for probation for Chew on account of her youth. They said Chew's insurance company is in the process of settling Mr Wong's medical bills.

DPP Thiagesh told District Judge Christopher Goh yesterday that the prosecution intends to appeal against the sentence.