Probation for teen who bit cop to escape custody

A teenage drug offender who bit a cop while trying to escape custody, causing him to suffer a spinal cord injury, was yesterday given two years' probation.

The 17-year-old made a run for it after he was arrested at a block of flats in Redhill last August, and the officer needed 30 days' hospitalisation leave after getting hurt in the ensuing struggle.

The teen, who cannot be named as he is below 18, had earlier pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to a public servant and consuming methamphetamine.

He was given 24 months' probation and must serve 80 hours of community service.

He must stay indoors from 10pm to 6am, and undergo regular urine tests and an offence-specific treatment programme.

The teen's father was bonded for $5,000 to ensure his son's good behaviour.

WARNED

District Judge Seah Chi-Ling said while the teen's offences were serious, he was still young and had strong family support.

But the judge also noted the teen's poor attendance at an at-risk youth support programme and warned him against taking probation lightly.

The injured police officer, a full-time national serviceman, was patrolling the Redhill area with his partner on Aug 5.

Entering a lift on the seventh storey of a block, the cops saw the teen and his cousin inside and noticed they had bloodshot eyes and looked nervous.

The cops arrested them after drug-taking utensils were found in a box the cousin was holding.

Upon reaching the ground floor, they escorted the pair out of the lift and instructed them to sit on the ground with their backs against the wall.

The teen tried to flee while his cousin was being searched, but the police officer managed to grab him and pin him down.

In the ensuing struggle, the youth was able to slip a hand out of his handcuffs and bit the cop on his left arm and chest.

He was eventually arrested when police backup arrived a few minutes later.

The officer was diagnosed with a spinal cord injury.