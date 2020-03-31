Probation for teen who trespassed into NUS toilets and peeped at women

A junior college student who trespassed into a female toilet at the National University of Singapore's UTown and peeped at a woman was yesterday given 21 months' probation.

One of three Peeping Toms sentenced in court yesterday, Zachary Lim Yong Hao, 18, must perform 120 hours of community service and attend a behavioural treatment programme.

Lim, who is waiting to enter national service, earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal trespass and insulting the woman's modesty.

Two charges of trespass were taken into consideration.

On March 17 last year, he peeped at a woman using the toilet but slipped away when she returned with security officers.

He was caught red-handed by campus security after he was found inside a female toilet at UTown on May 5 last year.

In the second case, Tham Kai Sheng, 31, was jailed for nine weeks after taking upskirt videos of nine women, of whom five were friends or colleagues.

The permanent resident from Malaysia pleaded guilty to four counts of insulting a woman's modesty, including once while he was out on bail.

Five other similar charges were taken into consideration.

The police were alerted to Tham's offences in August 2018 after he was caught on closed-circuit television taking upskirt videos of a woman at a cafe.

He later admitted to taking upskirt videos of seven other victims, including five women he knew.

While out on bail, he offended again during a medical appointment in July last year, taking upskirt photos of a clinic employee attending to him.

Asking for no more than six weeks' jail, Tham's lawyer Sara Ng said her client has been going for regular psychiatric treatment and has the capacity to be rehabilitated.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bjorn Tan said Tham was recalcitrant and at least nine weeks' jail was warranted.

In the third case, a 25-year-old Chinese national who took videos of his Malaysian housemate while she was in the shower was jailed for 16 weeks.

He pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of insulting the woman's modesty with a third count taken into consideration.

The man cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.