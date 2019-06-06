Professor and family launch Science Centre's latest exhibition, DinoQuest

World-renowned palaeontologists Prof Patricia Vickers-Rich, 75, and Dr Thomas Rich, 78, have been on the hunt for fossils since they met and fell in love in university.

Prof Vickers-Rich is now in Singapore to launch the Science Centre Singapore's new exhibition, DinoQuest.

DinoQuest teleports visitors millions of years back to the Cretaceous period among Australian polar dinosaurs.

With seven thematic zones, it is an adventure for both the young and old. Visitors can even drill into actual rocks collected from Dinosaur Cove, a famous fossil-bearing site in Victoria, Australia, to look for fossils.

The exhibition features two dinosaurs named after their children - Leaellynasaura, which was named after their daughter and Timimus, named after their son. But instead of bragging rights, the names brought them bullies.

Ms Leaellyn Rich told The New Paper: "It's not something that we told people about because it's different and we get teased for it. I had bullies."

Echoing her sentiments, Mr Timothy Rich, 34, said: "As a child, having a dinosaur named after you separates you from others. But it's more useful as an adult, especially in dating."

With palaeontologist parents, Mr and Ms Rich are no stranger to fossil sites.

Prof Vickers-Rich said: "We first took Leaellyn out into the field when she was nine months old. We were in Southern Africa and she was crawling around, trying to put the bones of fossil birds into her mouth."

A lawyer and an advocate for policies to tackle the climate emergency, Ms Rich, 42, believes her experiences have shaped her.

She said: "We had a very early understanding of the climate crisis that we are now facing. The scientific background has been very helpful to our careers."

The family of four, who have visited Singapore several times, adores our little red dot for its greenery and describes it as a second home.

Prof Vickers-Rich said: "I love Sungei Buloh, the nature, birds and plants you can see out there. I even saw little baby crocodiles the last time I went."

FYI

WHAT: DinoQuest

WHEN: Till August 31, 10am to 6pm daily

WHERE: The Annexe, Science Centre Singapore

TICKETS: $18/adult, $15/child, $52/family (2 adults and 2 children)

HOW: Online at http://bit.ly/DinoQuestSCS or at Singapore Science Centre ticketing counters