Programme to boost sustainability among youth

Youth interested in sustainability will be able to find internship placements and networking opportunities more easily, thanks to a new programme launched yesterday.

Open to people aged 18 to 30, the Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS) Youth Alliance will invite members to flagship sustainability events and volunteer activities.

Members will also enjoy discounted rates for the alliance's sustainability training sessions.

The programme is administrated by the GCNS, the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, which encourages businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation.

Launched by President Halimah Yacob at the GCNS Youth Forum 2019, the programme aims to provide youth with learning, volunteering and career development opportunities in sustainability.

GCNS president Goh Swee Chen said: "Apart from championing sustainability at a corporate level, we want to develop a sustainability mindset in our youth.

"It is our goal that Singapore's future workforce will begin their careers committed to responsible business practices as a norm."

GCNS said that membership will cost $50 a person.

Young people who sign up in groups of 10 will receive a 10 per cent discount.

It added that the programme aims to give the youth a deeper understanding of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which Singapore and almost 200 other UN members have signed up to deliver by 2030.

They include eradication of poverty, zero hunger, gender equality and affordable clean energy.

Miss Levonne Goh, 23, a participant who majors in South-east Asian studies at the National University of Singapore, said of the programme: "The alliance would give me a head start on a career in sustainability and allow me to get to know like-minded peers on the same career path.

"It is good to get youth involved in sustainability before they enter the workforce. They can make more informed choices and this would signal to companies that sustainability is something to take seriously, especially if they want to hire the best talent."