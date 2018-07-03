Programme to help low-income youth transition from school to work

Ms Joyce Teo, deputy chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of Singapore, and Mr Darrel Lim, National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre's director of strategic partnership.

To help youth from low-income families transition from school to the work environment, a new year-long programme will be launched this year to offer them workshops and vocational training.

Dubbed the "youth collective", the initiative is part of a national move to further help young people get a leg-up to mitigate social inequality here.

The programme comes after a series of discussions - which involved 56 groups in the social service sector - concluded that while education can help bridge social gaps, not every young person can fully tap its benefits.

Led by the Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS) and the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), those in the discussions found that economic, social and cultural differences contribute to a greater variance in academic performance among Singaporean students, compared with those elsewhere.

The social gap may hence widen if disadvantaged youth do not get more help, CFS and NVPC said.

Participants deliberated over the multiple challenges these youth face, with parents who tend to work long hours or on shifts.

This leaves them with little time to attend to the learning needs of their children who often shoulder more adult responsibilities.

It can result in poorer literacy and academic performance, and may lead to psychological issues like depression, CFS and NVPC said.

Contributing to the youth collective are a multinational corporation, a Singapore company, non-profit groups and researchers, CFS deputy chief executive officer Joyce Teo said yesterday.

More details will be given when the project is launched later this year.

CFS and NVPC yesterday also released a 17-page guide on closing the inequality gap for these young people.

The youth collective is an early initiative sparked by Colabs, a series of discussions that began last year.

It gathers disparate stakeholders across the social service sector to exchange ideas, including philanthropists, businesses, non-profit groups and sector experts.

FUND

Colabs is led and funded by CFS and NVPC.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu had alluded to the series in the addendum to the President's Address recently, when she said the Government "will convene more platforms for givers, non-profits, and sector experts to build insights, co-create solutions, and achieve national impact together''.

NVPC's director of strategic partnership Darrel Lim said that, among other things, the discussions are designed to "uncover gaps in the current system and collectively devise ways to plug them".

"The challenge lies in what we call 'wicked problems', or very complex problems, that don't lend themselves very well to any single party's intervention," he said.

Besides obtaining input from experts, beneficiaries and donors, the Colabs process involved a field trip and a poverty simulation exercise.

A second Colabs series, which ended in May, looked at how to help those with disabilities. A third will focus on seniors.

Spin-off projects from these will likely be announced later.

"Collaboration is the way forward as the scale, scope and complexity of social issues today make it impossible for a single player or the Government to solve alone," Ms Teo added.