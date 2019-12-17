Property agent jailed after slapping maid, kicking and biting dad

Property agent Bibianna Lim Poh Suan was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.

When her father tried to stop her from assaulting a maid, property agent Bibianna Lim Poh Suan kicked the 81-year-old man's stomach and bit his left forearm.

She also drove her car towards her brother after he tried to stop her from leaving the home.

Yesterday, Lim was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail and fined $800 after being convicted earlier this month of two assault charges, one charge of committing a rash act and a charge of mischief.

She was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.

The maid, Ms Theresa Elevencione Gamuzaran, was employed in February last year to care for Lim's elderly parents.

On Feb 28 last year, Ms Gamuzaran was in the kitchen when Lim slapped her many times on the face, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yihong.

Ms Gamuzaran later complained of a decrease in hearing in her left ear, but her condition has since improved.

During the trial, Lim claimed she never touched the helper and was standing in the dining area, thus making it impossible for her to reach Ms Gamuzaran.

Lim claimed Ms Gamuzaran was initially someone who was cordial and pleasant towards her. But she allegedly morphed into someone who hurled false allegations at her on the day of the offences.

DPP Zhou said: "Even more incredulously, the accused postulated that Theresa 'could have already plotted' to malign her on the day of the offence, in the unit itself."

INTERVENE

When Lim's father tried to intervene, Lim assaulted him.

Although she did not deny biting and kicking her father, she claimed she had done so out of reflex.

But DPP Zhou argued the manner of the attack and the sequence of events showed Lim's actions were deliberate and motivated by rage.

Her father had sustained mild tenderness on his body and he had a bite mark on his arm.

Lim then went into the kitchen and threw the helper's phone into the washing machine.

She tried to leave the home, but her brother - identified as Winston - tried to stop her by standing in front of the car.

But Lim accelerated towards him and Winston was forced to jump on the car bonnet and rolled off to the side to avoid being hit.

He felt pain in his knee and went to Changi General Hospital to seek medical attention.

During the trial, Lim denied hitting Winston and attributed his knee injury to his weight.

She had also claimed she feared for her life when she saw Winston charging towards her.

Lim's lawyer, Mr Tan Hee Joek, told the court yesterday his client intended to appeal against the judge's decisions.