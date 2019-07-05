Proposed panel to push for caring commuter culture

The new committee will implement various initiatives to support the Caring SG Commuters movement.

Efforts to promote a caring commuter culture will soon get a national push, if a proposal for a wide-ranging committee goes through.

The Public Transport Council (PTC) has recommended a new committee involving representatives from the public and private sectors and voluntary welfare organisations to grow the public transport system into a more caring, welcoming and inclusive one.

The council started the Caring SG Commuters movement in 2017 to promote the growth of a caring commuting culture.

While it has partnered with other groups on specific initiatives, such projects are generally done on a localised basis.

In a report published yesterday, the PTC said that while its work has made a difference on various fronts, it is just a small step forward and more can be done at an integrated level.

Said PTC chairman Richard Magnus: "It is imperative that the seed that has been planted continues to receive the support needed to ensure sustainability of the Caring SG Commuters movement..."

"We recommend setting up a Coordinating Committee to facilitate and pull together inter-agency efforts to foster the movement within our transport network."

He said the proposed committee will help Singapore make a more decisive push towards one of its goals in the Land Transport Master Plan 2040, which is to have a land transport system that is more inclusive and supported by a gracious and caring commuting culture.

The PTC said the committee will oversee the conceptualisation, implementation and publicity of various initiatives to support the Caring SG Commuters movement.

In another announcement, the PTC said it has worked with the Singapore Kindness Movement to jointly launch a Caring Commuter award category for this year's National Kindness Award - Transport Gold event, to be held in October.

The award will recognise commuters' acts of care, such as helping those in need.