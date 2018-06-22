Prosecution seeks 32-month jail term for cop who molested NSFs

The prosecution has asked for Traffic Police (TP) inspector Mohd Taufik Abu Bakar, who molested four male subordinates, to be jailed for at least 32 months.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amanda Chong stressed that he had abused his authority when he molested the men. They were then serving their national service as special constables.

Yesterday, defence counsel Gino Hardial Singh told District Judge Jasvender Kaur that Taufik has several health problems, including minor coronary artery disease and Type 2 diabetes.

In asking for a lighter sentence, the lawyer said: "This is Taufik's first brush with the law. Prior to this, he served his country for 31 years as a decorated police officer. As a result of his conviction, he has also lost his pension."

In February, Judge Kaur found Taufik, now 56, guilty of six outrage of modesty charges involving the four victims.

The married man joined the TP investigation branch in 1998 and became the officer in charge of the hit-and-run investigation team five years later.

He has been suspended.

On Sept 10, 2015, he approached a 21-year-old special constable to complain about the young man's body odour and said he had some cream that could remove hair from his armpits and groin.

NAKED

Two days later, he invited the young man to his flat and said he would teach him how to use the products.

The man was naked in the toilet when Taufik barged in. Nobody else was at home.

Taufik then molested the man while applying the cream. The victim testified he felt like "the whole world collapsed on him, so all he did was comply".

Taufik molested three other special constables at the TP headquarters in Ubi Avenue 3.

Between January and July 2015, he placed his right hand around a 24-year-old man's waist, pulling him close.

He molested another 21-year-old man between June and July that year by slapping his buttocks. He also outraged the modesty of a 22-year-old special constable.

The offences came to light on Sept 16, 2015, when the man he had invited home told the 22-year-old victim about what happened.

They later alerted a national service probationary inspector to the incidents.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned for each charge.

Taufik, who cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old, is out on bail of $15,000 and is expected to be sentenced on July 2.