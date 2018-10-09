Prosecution seeks longer jail term for NS dodger with dual citizenship

Prosecutors are seeking at least 14 months' jail for a 32-year-old with dual citizenship who defaulted on his national service (NS) obligations for nearly 13 years.

The prosecution yesterday appealed to the High Court against the initial 10-month jail term handed down in June by a district court to Douglas Tan Chin Guan, who is a Singapore citizen by birth.

Tan, who has a Malaysian birth certificate, passport and identity card, has also appealed against the jail term and is pushing for a fine.

The law graduate, who surrendered to the authorities in March 2016, has completed serving his full-time NS with the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A key issue in the case is when he became aware of his citizenship and his liability to serve NS.

Tan, who grew up in Malaysia, contended that in his early years, he believed he was a Malaysian citizen. He said he found out he was a Singapore citizen at 22 in 2008 when his Malaysian father and Singaporean mother told him.

However, the district judge who sentenced him found he was aware of it earlier. Among other things, Tan studied at ACS (Independent) for two years while paying subsidised school fees as a Singapore citizen.

The court heard that Tan's parents lived in Malaysia, but he was born in Singapore after his father was posted here for work.

While he was at the University of Nottingham, his parents got two notices for him to register for NS. His father asked for a deferment but was rejected.

Tan argued his parents kept him in the dark and took it upon themselves to resolve the matter with the Ministry of Defence.

He said it was only when he returned from Britain in 2008 that his parents told him he was liable to serve NS and had defaulted on his obligations for years.

His parents also told him he risked losing his Malaysian citizenship, as serving NS in Singapore could be seen as treason.

Lawyers Koh Kok Kwang and Karin Lee argued the news was shocking to Tan.

While he was at ACS(I), Tan thought of himself as a foreign student and issues relating to fees were handled by his parents, said the lawyers.

But Deputy Public Prosecutor Ho Lian-Yi argued that Tan and his parents had "blatantly and knowingly gamed the system".

The DPP cited an e-mail from his mother in 2008 that said he was sent to study in Singapore so he could decide where to make his permanent home.

Tan was awarded a scholarship under the Music Elective Programme, which is open to Singapore citizens only, the DPP said.

The case was adjourned for a decision on Oct 22. - SELINA LUM