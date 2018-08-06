Protecting the parade through increased patrols

On National Day, there will be twice as many patrolling ships in the seas around Singapore.

It is no easy job to keep an eye on Singapore's coastline.

Add the 1,000 vessels that pass through the Singapore Strait on any one day and the risk of an attack increases, said Singapore Maritime Crisis Centre's Colonel Kwan Hon Chuong.

The authorities are taking no chances for the National Day Parade at the Marina Bay Floating Platform.

As in previous years, a prohibited zone where no ships can enter will come into force on Thursday in the waters outside the Marina Barrage. The zone will be roughly 1km by 4km.

"The fact that we are so busy, so congested, and also very porous at sea means there are various security threats we are concerned with," Col Kwan, 39, director of the centre's national maritime operations group, said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

He said that terrorism posed the main threat, citing examples such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks, where terrorists hijacked a boat and entered the Indian city via sea.

The maritime centre uses data analytics to build a profile of the ships that sail in Singapore's waters, so that it can detect suspicious behaviour.

Col Kwan said that on National Day, there will be twice as many patrolling ships in the seas around Singapore, increased shore patrols by the police and more stringent checks at the ferry terminals.

One ship that will be patrolling the seas that day is the RSS Fearless. Its marine systems operator, ME1 Sanjeevan Ganasegaran, said: "We are in between the ships at sea and the country."