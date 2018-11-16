PSLE results to be released next Thursday

Results of this year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released next Thursday, and pupils can get their result slips from their respective primary schools from 11am.

Eligible pupils will also receive option forms to select secondary schools when they collect their result slips, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement yesterday.

The Secondary 1 option forms will have a personal identification number which can be used to make the submission online.

Submissions can be made from 11am on Nov 22 to 3pm on Nov 28.

Posting results will be released on Dec 19 via SMS, online and at the pupil's primary school.

Pupils are to report at 8.30am on Dec 20 to the secondary schools they are posted to. More information on the posting process can be found on MOE's website.

Those intending to seek a place in the two specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students - Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School - can apply directly to the schools from 11am on Nov 22 until noon on Nov 26.

Application forms for the two schools will be available at the primary schools when pupils receive their results, or from the two schools' websites.