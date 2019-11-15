PSLE results to be released next Thursday

Results of the 2019 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released next Thursday, Nov 21.

Students can get their results from their primary schools from 11am, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a release yesterday.

Eligible students may submit their choices for secondary schools online through the MOE website at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting when the results are released.

Alternatively, they may submit the option form at their primary schools.

All submissions must be made by 3pm on Nov 27.

Posting results will be released on Dec 20, and may be obtained through SMS, at the student's primary school, or online at the MOE website.

Following the release of the posting results, students should report to their posted secondary schools on Dec 23 at 8.30am.

APPEAL FOR TRANSFER

Those who wish to appeal for a transfer due to serious medical conditions should still report to the posted school, where staff will help parents and the child file the appeal.

Those seeking a transfer due to other reasons are advised to approach the school of choice directly.

Transfers will be subject to available vacancies.

Those eligible for the Normal (Technical) course with an interest in practice-oriented, hands-on learning, may consider Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School, which offer an alternative educational pathway.

Those interested should apply directly to these schools while also submitting their choices through the regular posting exercise.

Students who are successfully admitted to these specialised schools will be informed by the schools by Dec 13, and will not be posted to other schools.