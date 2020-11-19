PSLE results out next Wednesday

The Primary School Leaving Examination results will be released next Wednesday from 11am, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates will collect their results from their classrooms instead of the school hall.

They may be accompanied by a parent or guardian. However, to minimise congestion and intermingling, they will need to wait at designated areas in schools and will not be allowed to access or wait near the classrooms while the students collect their results.

Those who are unwell or under quarantine, stay-home notice or leave of absence should not return to school.

They may view their results online on the Examinations and Assessment Board's (SEAB) results release system at www.seab.gov.sg from 11.30am on Wednesday, using a password they have received from their schools.

The system will be accessible until Dec 8.

A proxy can also be appointed to collect a physical copy of the results. They will have to collect the results by Nov 27 and produce the relevant documents for the school's verification.

Students who have not received their password for SEAB's results release system, or are unable to appoint a proxy to collect their results may contact their schools for assistance.

The Secondary 1 (S1) option forms to select secondary schools will be given to eligible students when they collect their results slips in person. There will not be online copies of the S1 option forms, said MOE.

Candidates' proxies can collect the S1 option forms on behalf of the candidates by Nov 27.

There will be a unique S1 personal identification number in every S1 option form which can be used to submit secondary school options online and view the posting outcome on the Secondary 1 Internet System.

This portal will be accessible from 11am on Wednesday to 3pm on Dec 1 for students to submit their school choices through the S1 Posting website at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting

The S1 posting results will be released on Dec 22 via SMS, the S1 Posting website and at the student's primary school.

Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools this year after receiving their S1 Posting Results.

Instead, they should refer to their posted schools' websites for more information such as instructions on online purchase of books.