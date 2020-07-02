PSP posters vandalised, party makes police report

The Progress Singapore Party's posters were ripped from lamp posts and found on the road and grass patches.

A police report has been made by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), after posters for its team contesting Chua Chu Kang GRC were torn down on Tuesday night.

The party said it was informed by members of the public that some of its posters were "vandalised, cut into pieces and strewn on the road".

Party members "worked through the night to replace the damaged posters" and a police report was made yesterday morning.

When asked, the police confirmed a report was lodged and said investigations were ongoing. It is an offence under the Parliamentary Elections Act for any one "to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners". The offence carries a fine of up to $1,000 or jail of up to 12 months.

In a Facebook post yesterday morning, PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock called for everyone to remain calm and respectful even as the campaign heats up.

"Last night, my team members informed me that regrettably, someone had torn down our PSP posters for the constituency of Chua Chu Kang," said Dr Tan.

He also shared photos of posters which were ripped from lamp posts and found on the road and grass patches.

"In the heat of campaigning, our emotions can get carried away. But this is only Day 1 and we still have a long way to go. Let's remember to keep cool heads," said Dr Tan.

The PSP team in Chua Chu Kang GRC is led by former Republic of Singapore Air Force colonel Francis Yuen, 70; with academic Tan Meng Wah, 57; law undergraduate Choo Shaun Ming, 23; and fire safety engineer Abdul Rahman Mohamad, 67.