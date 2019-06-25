PUB to crowdsource ending for touching short film

Kinship tells the story of two brothers, Din and Zul, who were orphans in the 60s.

It was the video that touched the hearts of many and now the public can have a hand in its ultimate conclusion.

In May, national water agency PUB dipped its toe into creating its first festive short film, Kinship, for Hari Raya.

Watched over 1.5 million times across Facebook and YouTube, the hit video follows Din and Zul, two orphan brothers in the 60s who fall out at Hari Raya after Din is adopted by a family. Zul is left behind at the orphanage.

The story jumps to present day with Din finding a message carved by Zul in a wooden post at an old reservoir where they used to play as boys. However, there is no sign of an older Zul.

Released on May 30, the Facebook version alone has over a thousand comments, many asking about Zul and including crying emoticons.

Facebook user Jenny Tan Siew Fei commented: "Such a lovely story. Made me cry!"

Another Facebook user, Jessica Duran, commented: "One can feel the pain the 2 boys were experiencing. Thumbs up to the 2 young actors."

The fate of the brothers might soon be revealed as PUB is calling for the public to send in suggestions on how they want Kinship to conclude.

Yesterday, PUB said that it was cheered by the positive response to the six-minute film, which led to crowdsourcing an ending.

Ideas for the finale can be posted on PUB's Facebook page or sent by e-mail to pub_fow@pub.gov.sg by June 30.

The top three storytellers will be invited to attend an exclusive workshop with PUB and the creative team behind Kinship.

Mrs Cindy Keng, director of PUB's 3P Network, said: "We did not expect such overwhelming response from the public. Given how passionate people are about the film, we are very excited to see what the public will come up with."