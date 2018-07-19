PUB fines condo management for not fixing leaking water pipe

The management of Nicon Gardens condominium was fined $2,000 for failing to repair a service pipe despite notices, national water agency PUB said in a statement yesterday.

The pipe leaked for about four days, resulting in 4,000 cubic m of water being lost. This is enough to fill 1½ Olympic-size swimming pools.

PUB said it received feedback from the public about the water leakage on June 28. Investigations found that the leak came from an underground service pipe maintained by the condominium management.

The management was instructed to fix the leak immediately to stem the water wastage, and PUB provided a list of licensed plumbers for it to consider.

Despite three notices to do so, the management carried out the repairs only on July 2, four days after the leak was first reported.

Failure to comply with a PUB notice to repair a water installation is an offence, PUB said.

As it was Nicon Gardens' first offence, PUB issued a fine, known as a composition sum, of $2,000.