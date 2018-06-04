Public can submit names to be NMPs from today

From today, the public may submit names of individuals for consideration to become Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) in the next term.

The deadline is 4.30pm on July 6.

Nominees should have rendered distinguished public service, brought honour to Singapore, or have distinguished themselves in their respective fields, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament.

These are: arts and letters, sports, culture, the sciences, business, industry, the professions, social or community service or the labour movement.

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 to provide alternative voices in Parliament.

There can be up to nine NMPs each term, lasting 21/2 years.

The current term ends in September, and The Straits Times has previously reported that some of the current nine NMPs are likely to step down then.

The NMPs who have confirmed they are leaving are Ms Kuik Shiao-Yin, Mr Thomas Chua, Mr Kok Heng Leun and Mr Azmoon Ahmad.

Ms K. Thanaletchimi, a unionist, is also unlikely to continue as the NMP representing the labour movement usually serves just one term.

Meanwhile, blogger Wendy Cheng, 34, also known as Xiaxue, has expressed an interest in stepping forward.

INTEREST

She told The Straits Times last night that she intends to approach those who are supportive of her being an NMP - including some who are prominent figures in their fields - about submitting her name. She declined to name them.

If selected, she would raise issues relating to the Internet, media, women and motherhood, she added.

Submission of names must be made using the forms available on www.parliament.gov.sg

The completed forms and supporting documents can be submitted at Parliament House, or via e-mail to nmp_2018@parl.gov.sg

- SEOW BEI YI