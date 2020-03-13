Public donating items to pregnant wife of Bangladeshi virus patient

Ms Dipa Swaminathan with some of the donated items for the wife of the infected Bangladeshi worker.

Baby clothes, toys, milk bottles, diapers and a stroller. These were some items, all brand new, lawyer Dipa Swaminathan, 48, received from members of the public for the pregnant wife of Case 42 in the coronavirus outbreak here.

Ms Dipa, who is also the founder of social enterprise for migrant workers ItsRainingRaincoats since 2015, started an appeal on Facebook on Monday, asking people to donate these items to the woman.

Case 42, a Bangladeshi construction worker, 39, has been in critical condition in the intensive care unit since Feb 7.

He is among the five infected Bangladeshi workers.

His wife is eight months pregnant with their first child, a boy.

Speaking to The New Paper at her condominium unit in Arcadia Road on Wednesday, Ms Dipa said Case 42's wife had not seen him for months.

The last time the couple met was when he visited her at home in Bangladesh in June last year, said Ms Dipa, who has been in contact with the mother-to-be through WhatsApp.

Said Ms Dipa, a mother of two boys, aged 15 and 13: "Being a mother for the first time is hard enough and to have a calamity on top of it is doubly hard.

IMPACT

"We are all going through this virus crisis, it is impacting everybody in some way. If I can do my part and give her some joy at this time, that is the least I can do."

Two donors came by Ms Dipa's condo unit while TNP was there for an hour.

One donor, Ms Jasmine Puang, 42, said: "I am a mother myself, and I feel sad for the wife. I am glad there is an initiative to help her. I want to do my part, even if it's just a little."

Singapore Post has also reached out to Ms Dipa, pledging to absorb the courier cost to Bangladesh.

Mr Robin Goh, group chief brand and communications officer at SingPost, told TNP: "We at SingPost empathise fully with the family during this difficult time.

"Delivering Singapore's wellwishes to the wife is the least we can do. We join all donors in wishing her a safe and smooth delivery, as well as a full recovery for her husband."

For those interested in contributing, visit ItsRainingRaincoats Facebook page for more information. Ms Dipa will end the collection today.

The donated items are expected to reach Case 42's wife next week.