Public hospitals now allow only one visitor for each patient

Tan Tock Seng Hospital is one of the hospitals that now allow only one visitor for each patient.

Since the weekend, public hospitals have allowed patients to receive only one designated visitor in the ward at any given time during visiting hours because of the coronavirus outbreak. Visiting hours have also been revised.

This came after Singapore's outbreak alert was raised to Disease Outbreak Response System Condition orange on Friday last week.

Patients were previously allowed two visitors while four was the norm before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

For patients going to the clinics, they are allowed one accompanying person each.

This applies to hospitals including Singapore General Hospital (SGH), National University Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Changi General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

For some hospitals, such as SGH, the number of designated visitors each patient is allowed for the entire duration of their stay is limited to two.

At all hospitals, visitors are required to complete a travel and health declaration as well as undergo temperature screenings.

Anyone making false declarations can be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act, said SGH in a post on its website.

INCONVENIENCES

The hospitals had said in their respective Facebook posts that these measures may cause some inconveniences but will allow them to rapidly identify affected individuals if contact tracing was required. It will also minimise infection exposure.

Hospitals added that those with travel history to China within the last 14 days, or have fever or respiratory symptoms should not enter their premises.

They said pregnant women and children under 12 are encouraged to stay away.

Private hospitals have imposed similar restrictions.

Mount Elizabeth hospitals, Gleneagles Hospital, Farrer Park Hospital and Mount Alvernia Hospital allow only two visitors per patient.

Thomson Medical Centre will allow only one visitor.