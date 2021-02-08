Public service looking to recruit more from private, people sectors

Trade and Industry Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing

The public service will increasingly look to recruit talents from the private and people sectors, and send more officers on external attachments, as part of efforts to become more agile and diverse.

These are areas the public service needs to “double down on or accelerate” during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing.

The end goal is to have “greater porosity” between the public sector and the outside world, he added.

“It’s not a binary thing, where you are either in or out of the public service,” he said.

Mr Chan, who is also Trade and Industry Minister, made these points in an interview last Thursday on what the public service has learnt from the Covid-19 crisis, and its key priorities in the months to come.

At present, the public sector is grappling with three forces, Mr Chan said.

One, the level of uncertainty – in geopolitics, economics and society – has increased with the onset of the pandemic.

Two, external competition has also intensified, meaning Singapore has to re-examine its relevance to the world.

Three, the population is becoming more diverse – not just in the traditional categories of race or religion, but also in terms of aspirations and perspectives.

In response, the public service has to shore up resilience by staying agile, anticipate opportunities to keep ahead of the competition, and mobilise diversity when developing solutions, Mr Chan said.

He gave the example of how, in the early months of the pandemic, government agencies had to be quick to adapt to changing circumstances and keep things going, even as social distancing measures were tightened.

The Manpower Ministry and Enterprise Singapore had to reorganise themselves to answer thousands of phone calls from businesses that had questions on what they could and could not do under the new rules, he said.

Mr Chan was also asked for his thoughts on the perception that scholarship holders in the public service tend to rise farther and faster than regular employees and mid-career hires.

“I think there’s more than a fair chance that people are promoted based on their performance,” he said.

“Because whether invested in a person or not, we all hope that they succeed.”

He added that not all scholarship holders rise to the top, and that there are “great expectations” of those who have been given great opportunities.

“I’m quite confident the public service has a certain diversity of backgrounds and there’s a continuous meritocracy.

“And that’s one of the reasons we constantly evolve our selection and development system.”

