Punggol murder victim's dad: His death is an 'injustice'

Officers searching the undeveloped plot of land in Punggol Field, where Mr Tay Rui Hao was found stabbed nearby.

Mr Tay (in football jersey) with his colleagues at the Candylicious outlet in Dubai where he used to work.

His last words to his father were through a text message.

Just about an hour later on Sunday evening, Mr Tay Rui Hao, 38, was found stabbed near Punggol Field, just two streets from where he lived.

He died in hospital shortly after.

His father, Mr Tay Shu Sen, 70, said his son had told him that he was feeling down about being cooped up at home during the circuit breaker and he would be going for a run.

He went out for a jog around 10pm on Sunday and was found bleeding badly by a resident at 11pm at a bus stop near Block 227A Sumang Lane after being alerted by his cries for help.

The police have classified the case as murder and investigations are ongoing.

His father said he rushed to the hospital with his wife and daughter at 1am, but it was too late.

Speaking to Chinese newspapers Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News, the retiree said: "My wife is very emotional now and cannot accept the fact that the son is gone."

He added that Mr Tay had not been to work since the circuit breaker and would go out running two or three times a week.

"He suffered a leg injury while playing football many years ago. He would often run at night and sometimes his wife would accompany him."

Mr Tay Shu Sen said his son was easy-going and talkative. As the location of the incident was dimly lit at night, he suspects that it could be a case of mistaken identity.

"My son was only 38 years old and was such a good person. He lost his life just like that. It is an injustice."

Friends also paid tribute to Mr Tay. Former colleagues uploaded pictures and video montages of him on Facebook, thanking him for his friendship and mentorship.

The New Paper understands he was a store manager in candy store Candylicious in Dubai from 2009 to 2012.

His former colleague at the Candylicious outlet, Ms Shameega Adams, 37, who works in Dubai, was in tears when she heard the news.

She told TNP: "He had a great character and he could get along with anyone. He was such a great mentor and leader to many of us. I was always learning something from him."

TNP understands Mr Tay's most recent job was at sporting goods company Nike in Singapore.

He celebrated his wife's birthday at home last month, and they have a pet dog named Coco.

He was cremated yesterday afternoon at Mandai crematorium.

Anyone who has any information about the murder should call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information via police.gov.sg/iwitness