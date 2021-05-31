Punggol rest areas for riders, private-hire drivers to be removed

The rest areas at the coffee shops at Block 308C Punggol Walk (above) and Block 269A Punggol Field were set up about a week ago for riders and drivers.

The rest areas at the coffee shops at Block 308C Punggol Walk and Block 269A Punggol Field (above) were set up about a week ago for riders and drivers.

The rest areas for delivery riders and private-hire drivers that were set up about a week ago at two Punggol coffee shops will be removed to prevent misuse.

These areas could become places where people congregate and bring about community risk, said Ms Sun Xueling, MP for Punggol West SMC, in a Facebook post yesterday.

"I have been there a few times myself and seen some congregation of general workers which we had to rectify," added Ms Sun, who is also Minister of State for Education as well as Social and Family Development.

The rest areas at the coffee shops at Block 308C Punggol Walk and Block 269A Punggol Field were set up about a week ago.

They were intended for use by delivery riders and private-hire drivers to rest and have their meals, said Ms Sun in previous Facebook posts.

Yesterday, she said they could eat at open areas, such as void decks and parks, and that she had personally observed some of them taking their breaks alone in such places.

"And (the places are) safe, airy, away from crowds," she added.

Ms Sun said the Pay It Forward initiative, which allows residents to pay for drinks the riders and drivers can later redeem, will continue at the two coffee shops.