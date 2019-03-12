Punggol's first fire station to open by mid-2020

The first fire station in Punggol will be at 151 Punggol Central.

The first fire station in Punggol will open by the middle of next year to ensure residents in the rapidly developing town can get speedier responses to emergency situations.

It will be at 151 Punggol Central, where it will share a building with the town's neighbourhood police centre when the latter moves from its current location in Tebing Lane.

The new fire station is necessary because of the rapid development in the area, particularly with plans announced in January to develop the 50ha Punggol Digital District, said Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development.

She was speaking at a ground-breaking ceremony yesterday for the fire station and police centre.

Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, as well as 150 guests from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), Ministry of Home Affairs and grassroots representatives were at the event. Ms Sun and Mr Ng are MPs for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

When completed next year, the five-storey building will house the SCDF's 23rd fire station and the SPF's 35th neighbourhood police centre.

It will include two firefighter slides, a 25m training maze, as well as eight fire engine bays.

The second storey will be dedicated to community engagement events, with a multi-purpose hall, rooftop garden and training room.