Punters can no longer gather in groups for races and draws

Punters will not be able to gather in groups to watch races or view betting results live from today.

In separate statements yesterday, Singapore Pools and the Singapore Turf Club announced added measures to comply with the latest government advisories in light of Covid-19.

Singapore Pools said all live lottery draws for 4D, Toto and the Singapore Sweep will be done behind closed doors with immediate effect.

Members of the public and visitors will no longer be permitted to attend the draws, and there will be no live transmission of the draws at branches.

Livewire venues and off-course betting centres will also be closed for live sports betting and horse racing from today until further notice.

Singapore Pools account holders may continue to place bets online and through telephone.

Additional measures for social distancing and crowd management will be further assisted by more staff members being deployed at Singapore Pools outlets.

The Singapore Turf Club said the race course would be closed to the public today, and there would also be no screening of overseas simulcast races from Australia and South Africa at the race course.

The spokesman added that it is doing an assessment in light of the latest guidelines, and will keep the public informed if there are further closures and measures taken.

Both Singapore Pools and the Singapore Turf Club said the safety and well-being of its customers and visitors are of utmost priority, and they will continue to adjust and review measures as the situation develops.