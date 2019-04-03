Pursue your creative passions at the Sota open house

S Preethi is a literary arts student at the School of the Arts.

As a child, S. Preethi loathed reading.

But after she moved to Singapore from India in Primary Five, she gradually developed a love for the written word.

From reading Percy Jackson novels at the local library, Preethi slowly grew curious about how books were written.

So when she was introduced to the literary arts programme at the School of the Arts (Sota) by her primary school teacher, she jumped at the chance.

Preethi, 15, who is now a fourth-year literary arts student at Sota, says the course has helped her find her "writer's voice".

She told The New Paper: "Being distinct in what you create is really important. When I came to Sota, I realised how to put 'me' in my work."

Preethi hopes to publish her works in the future and contribute to the local arts scene.

She said: "I like writing and I want to pursue it as something that I enjoy doing."

Preethi's parents and grandparents have been very supportive of her studies.

Her grandmother, Madam Vemuganti Suseela, 80, a retired English teacher, told TNP: "Though Preethi has had ample avenues open for her to pursue, she has chosen this field because it suits her interests and passion."

SCRIPTWRITER

Preethi's aunt, Mrs Umarji Anuradha Kavuri, 48, is a prominent Indian film scriptwriter and has been an inspiration for her.

Preethi said: "It's inspiring how she is always able to accept criticism and become better at what she does."

Her advice to budding writers: Do not imitate your favourite authors.

She told TNP: "If you like a certain aspect of their work, make it your own. That's how your voice comes about."

Sota will be having its open house this Saturday, from 9am to 4pm.

Prospective students can learn more about Sota's six-year integrated arts and academic curriculum as well as its six arts programmes - literary arts, dance, music, theatre, film and the visual arts.