PV, SDA blame each other for 3-cornered fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

The two opposition parties facing the People's Action Party (PAP) in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC have turned their attention to each other instead of the ruling party - with a dispute brewing over who caused the rare three-cornered group representation constituency fight.

Peoples Voice (PV) and the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) yesterday blamed each other for the first multi-cornered fight in a GRC since 1992, with accusations centring on an audio clip allegedly showing the PV leader disparaging opposition unity.

PV chief Lim Tean said the SDA had never contacted it to discuss overlapping claims despite SDA having saying it had sent several messages to him.

He added that he not spoken to SDA chief Desmond Lim for two years until the night before Nomination Day, when he said the SDA threatened to release an audio clip of him making remarks "against opposition unity".

"That is unbecoming behaviour for a political leader," said Mr Lim.

"I do not go around threatening fellow opposition leaders. I do not go around trying to negotiate or attempt to force them out of a contest on the eve of Nomination (Day)."

He added that he did not believe in "chopeing places" and said PV has spent a lot of time walking the ground in Pasir Ris- Punggol since February last year.

SDA's Mr Lim, in turn, denied threatening PV. He said he had brought up the audio clip because he had received it from a contact and told PV's Mr Lim that the clip might be circulated.

"I just informed him that I have received a voice clip," he added.

That day, which was also Nomination Day, both had also sought to position themselves as the better opposition party in Pasir Ris-Punggol.

GREATER THREAT

PV's Mr Lim told reporters that his party was a greater threat to the ruling PAP dominance in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC compared with the SDA.

That night, SDA responded with a statement saying it had faith "residents can tell the difference between SDA and other parties that are only full of hot air".

With the three-cornered fight in place, the three parties were out distributing fliers and greeting residents at Punggol MRT station, among other locations, yesterday.