Qoo10 warns of scam e-mails

The advisory from Qoo10 included screenshots of the scam e-mails.

Scammers are targeting Qoo10 users, using e-mails promising credit on the online shopping platform to lure victims.

In an e-mail sent out yesterday, Qoo10 informed customers that scammers are sending out fake survey e-mails, and warned them not to click on the links or open attachments in any such e-mail.

The advisory from Qoo10 included screenshots of the scam e-mails, which appeared to promise as much as $120 worth of credit in exchange for the completion of a short survey.

The surveys were said to lead to pages asking for personal information and credit card details.

Miss Kimberly Choo, 25, a researcher who shops on Qoo10, said she was not aware of the scam e-mails.

"I have not seen one, but if I did not know that it was a scam I would have done it," she said.

"Qoo10 gives credits all the time with purchases."

But she added that the promised amount of $120 made it hard to believe, and she may have noticed it was a scam based on the amount.

A Qoo10 spokesman told The New Paper yesterday that there are no reported victims of the scam so far.

The spokesman added that its cyber security team took quick action to report to the relevant agency to shut down the phishing website.

The website is no longer up.

It was reported last year that the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore had received feedback from the public about scam e-mails purporting to be from the agency.

According to reports in February this year, e-mail impersonators were the biggest culprits in scams involving at least $99 million in 2017.