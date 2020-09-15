Queensway Shopping Centre, West Mall, and 4Fingers at airport among places visited by Covid patients

Queensway Shopping Centre, Waterway Point, West Mall and the Shake Shack outlet at Liat Towers were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

There were four visits recorded at the Anytime Fitness gym at Queensway Shopping Centre between Sept 3 and 8, said MOH.

The 4Fingers Crispy Chicken outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was also added to the list.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH confirmed 48 new cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,454.

There were five imported cases, comprising one permanent resident, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

Of these, four returned from India and one from the United States.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 43 new patients.

MOH also announced two new clusters in dormitories.

They were Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 - both at Penjuru Place.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 38 cases discharged yesterday, 56,787 have fully recovered from the disease.

By the numbers

48

New cases

0

New cases in community

5

Imported cases

57,454

Total cases

27

Deaths

38

Discharged yesterday

53

Total in hospital

56,787

Total recovered