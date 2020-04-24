Queue lengths at markets 30% to 50% shorter now after new measures

The crowd had visibly thinned at Chong Pang Market, one of the markets where stricter entry measures were implemented.

Crowds at four popular markets have thinned in the past two days after stricter entry measures were implemented, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday.

It said that queues were visibly shorter at these markets that implemented the entry restriction on Wednesday.

On average, queue lengths were shorter by about 30 per cent to 50 per cent, compared with before the rule was implemented.

The four markets are Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

Consumers seeking to buy groceries at these markets can do so only on days depending on the last digit of their identity card or foreign identification card number (FIN).

If the last digit of a person's NRIC or FIN is an odd number, he should visit the four markets only on odd dates of the month.

If the last digit of a person's NRIC or FIN is an even number, including the number zero, he should visit the four markets only on even dates of the month.

NEA said queue lengths ranged from 20 to 90 people at the four markets since the rule kicked in, compared with about 30 to 180 people on Tuesday during morning peak periods.

At the busiest of the four markets, Geylang Serai, NEA observed an average queue length of not more than 50 people from 7am to 10am yesterday, compared with a consistently long queue length of over 100 from 8am on Tuesday morning.

FLEXIBILITY

Some flexibility was exercised to ease patrons into the new rule. Those who came on the wrong date were reminded of the new restriction but were still allowed to enter.

However from today, NEA will be enforcing the rule, and those who do not adhere to the odd and even date entry restriction will be denied entry to the markets.

It reminded people to bring their identification cards and to visit the markets alone. For patrons who need assistance, such as the elderly and people with disabilities, one other accompanying member in the same household, or a domestic worker, is allowed to go to the market with them.

Meanwhile, close to 170 people have been fined for not complying with safe distancing rules, while more than 30 did not wear a mask outside of their homes yesterday.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli gave the update on Facebook last night.

"I hope those who face fines understand that breaching the measures is socially irresponsible," Mr Masagos added.

"Let us continue to make positive adjustments in our daily lives to safeguard public health. Stay home, stay safe."