Queues form at malls as vaccination status checks begin

Some malls across the island put up signs and notices yesterday to inform shoppers that only those vaccinated may enter.

At Nex mall in Serangoon, staff were seen putting up signs that read "Mandatory - entry for fully vaccinated shoppers only" at entry points.

Meanwhile, security officers were deployed at the entrance of Bedok Mall to check the vaccination status of shoppers.

Under stricter rules, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter malls and large standalone stores from Oct 20, with exceptions made for those who show proof that they need medical or childcare services.

Children aged 12 and below, unvaccinated people who have recovered from Covid-19, and those with a negative pre-event test result will also be permitted entry for the duration of the activity or service.

The measures were due to kick in yesterday, but a week's grace period till next Wednesday was given to enable malls and large stores to adjust to the new restrictions.

STRUGGLING TO COPE

During the grace period, malls must check patrons' vaccination status but may let in those who do not meet the requirements. They also have to remind patrons of the new rules.

When ST visited two other malls yesterday, staff were struggling to cope with the influx of patrons while making checks on their vaccination status.

At Junction 8, a queue formed at one of the entrances after 10am, as most people activated their TraceTogether app only when asked.

Some patrons thought the new measures should have been announced earlier to give people more time to get fully vaccinated.

A man in his 40s who wanted to be known only as Mr Lau said: "The measures should have been announced three to four weeks before the roll-out so people can get fully vaccinated with both jabs first."