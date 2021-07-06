Queues for free oximeters on first day of collection

People queueing at the oximeter collection counter at Watsons in Bishan's Junction 8 mall.

Queues formed at supermarkets and pharmacies yesterday, the first day of the distribution of free oximeters to every household in Singapore.

The device, given out by Temasek Foundation, checks the oxygen level in the blood to detect early signs of a deterioration in health.

This is meant to help the nation manage the spread of new and more infectious variants of the virus that causes Covid-19.

When The Straits Times visited supermarkets and pharmacies in Bishan, Clementi and Serangoon yesterday morning, about 10 people were queueing at each outlet.

Most of the individuals seen collecting the devices were either elderly or people with senior family members or children at home.

Housewife Anna Tan, 73, who was at Unity in Clementi Mall, said she could not be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I was identified as having possible allergies to the vaccine... I want to get the oximeter for peace of mind," she said.

Housewife Joe Kashi, 44, who was at Watsons in Clementi Mall to pick up her oximeter, said she was worried about her three young children as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not yet been approved for children below 12.

"I'm worried because there are new Covid-19 variants which can be especially contagious," she said.

The devices are available until Aug 5 at more than 300 FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Watsons, Unity and Guardian outlets.

Leaflets were distributed to the letter boxes of every household between June 28 and last Saturday to allow each to collect a device.

However, some residents mistakenly threw out the leaflets, which they must produce to claim their devices.

Temasek Foundation said it was not able to issue new leaflets.

TURNED AWAY

Yesterday, some pharmacies had to turn away people who tried to collect an oximeter without the leaflet.

A part-time sales assistant at Guardian in Junction 8, who wanted to be known only as Ms Rinah, said one person tried to use his NRIC to collect the oximeter but was turned away.

"No instructions have been given so far on how to help those without their brochures," she said.

The Straits Times understands that a pharmacy at Clementi Mall had to turn away six people who did not bring their leaflets.

A 68-year-old man who said he was a retiree, and gave his name as S.T. Quek, said he had initially thought the Temasek leaflet was only an information pamphlet.

Mr Quek, who was collecting his oximeter at Cold Storage in Nex, said: "Perhaps the NRIC can be used to track which households have collected the device."