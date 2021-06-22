Quick test centres in Yishun, Tekka open for mandatory Covid-19 swabs

People queueing at the quick test centre in Yishun, which was converted from a former outdoor bus terminal.

Mandatory Covid-19 swab tests at Singapore's first two quick test centres (QTCs) started yesterday afternoon, with a small number of people, mainly hawkers, getting tested.

Those who were swabbed told The Straits Times that the tests - which were self-administered with QTC personnel present to offer assistance - were quick and painless.

The centres in Yishun Central and Tekka Lane have been set up ahead of a mandatory regular testing regime for individuals in higher-risk settings. Regular 14-day testing for this group will commence from mid-July.

Under the regimen, those working in settings with unmasked patrons, or where there is prolonged contact between individuals, will have to be tested every two weeks. They include workers at dine-in eateries, hairdressers, spas and gyms. These tests are expected to be self-administered.

The QTCs have been set up to support small businesses unable to organise supervised self-swab tests on their own.

The centres were converted from former outdoor bus terminals in the two neighbourhoods and came into operation yesterday afternoon. More of such centres will be progressively set up.

When The Straits Times visited the Yishun centre yesterday afternoon, a queue of about 10 people was seen at the entrance, but it was subsequently cleared.

There were no queues at the entrance of the Tekka centre when ST visited between 3pm and 6pm.

The majority of those who went to the QTCs for testing said they were hawkers from Chong Pang Market and Food Centre or Tekka Centre.

Most said they were notified by the authorities via SMS last Friday night that they had to undergo mandatory testing at a designated time and QTC. ST understands testing at the QTCs is strictly by appointment.

While some welcomed the start of QTC testing, others were mixed on having to report to the centres for regular tests.

Hawker Ng Ah Lian, 58, said she would rather pay for do-it-yourself test kits, and take the test at a time and place of her own choosing. Tests at QTCs are administered free of charge.

Another hawker, 63-year-old Yeo Ah Leng, agreed, but would not mind coming back to the QTC for future testing.

A Tekka Centre hawker, who wanted to be known only as Madam See, was aware that self-administered kits are available for purchase but does not know how to use them.

"There are people at the centre guiding us step by step, so it is easier to use the test kit... It would be harder to pick it up on my own," the 71-year-old said.

A 60-year-old hawker, who identified herself as Madam Oh, was also not confident of self- administering the test properly.

"I might still come to the QTC a few more times and learn how to use the test first... After I am experienced, I will be able to do it on my own," she said in Mandarin.

The Health Promotion Board told ST about 50 people were tested at each centre yesterday.

Each QTC has the capacity to test 1,000 individuals a day and will be open for six hours each day, it added.