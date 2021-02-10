Radicalised Malaysian cleaner arrested and deported

A 33-year-old radicalised Malaysian working as a cleaner here has been arrested and deported to Malaysia for planning to travel to Syria with his Singaporean wife to take up arms with terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Internal Security Department (ISD) yesterday said the man's 34-year-old wife, a religious teacher who was radicalised by him and wanted to go with him, has been placed on a restriction order (RO) for two years. Her teaching accreditation has been suspended.

The man, Firdaus Kamal Intdzam, was arrested under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in July last year. The ISD said there was no indication he had made any specific plans to cause violence here.

Investigations revealed that Firdaus started being radicalised in 2016, when he went online to deepen his religious knowledge and was exposed to pro-ISIS content.

"Through sustained exposure to pro-ISIS materials, Firdaus was convinced by early 2018 that ISIS was fighting for Islam, and that its use of violence to create an Islamic caliphate was justified," said ISD.

It added that Firdaus had regarded former self-declared leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, as the true Islamic ruler.

He even created an ISIS flag in March last year, which he hung at home to show his loyalty to the group. He believed armed jihad, or struggle in the name of Islam, was compulsory for all able-bodied Muslim men.

In addition to travelling to Syria to take up arms, Firdaus was willing to carry out attacks against countries he deemed to be oppressing Muslims, or which he saw as being hypocritical for aligning themselves with the West, said the ISD.

"He aspired to die as a martyr in the battlefield so as to receive divine rewards."

The department worked closely with its Malaysian counterpart, the Malaysian Special Branch, on investigations into Firdaus. After investigations were completed, Firdaus had his work pass cancelled and he was handed over to the Malaysian Special Branch last August.

Firdaus started to influence his wife Ruqayyah Ramli with his pro-ISIS views after their marriage in December 2018, ISD said.

The housewife and part-time religious teacher, who was accredited by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in September 2017, has had her accreditation suspended. As part of her RO, she is not allowed to conduct religious classes.

ISD told The Straits Times the couple's two children were not influenced by their parents' radical beliefs, and that an aftercare officer has been assigned to provide support for Ruqayyah and her family.

Ruqayyah was not found to have spread her views to others. She is undergoing religious counselling to steer her away from her radical path, said ISD.

In a statement yesterday, Muis said it was alarming that Ruqayyah was a part-time religious teacher, and that her case is a "grim reminder" of the dangerous influence of extremism still present today, especially from online sources.

The council urged people here to report any individual espousing violent or extremist ideologies to the relevant authorities quickly for timely intervention.

• ADDITIONAL REPORTING: NADIRAH H. RODZI