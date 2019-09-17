Radicalised Singaporean charged with financing terrorism

A radicalised Singaporean engineer who wanted to travel to Syria in support of terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been charged with financing terrorism.

Ahmed Hussein Abdul Kadir Sheik Uduman, 34, an information technology engineer, was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) last year.

He was charged yesterday with providing money for terrorist purposes, an offence under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act.

In a release yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department found he provided about US$1,120 (S$1,540) on two occasions from July to September 2016 to an individual overseas who was facilitating terrorist acts.

ONLINE LECTURES

It was previously reported that Hussein had sought religious knowledge online since 2013, following the lectures of several foreign radical ideologues.

By late 2016, he was convinced that he should fight and die as a martyr for ISIS and maintained contact with pro-ISIS foreigners on social media.

If convicted and jailed, Hussein will be held separately from other inmates to prevent him from spreading his radical ideas, and he will continue to undergo rehabilitation.

An assessment will be made at the end of his sentence to determine if he remains a threat to society, and if so, he may be detained further under the ISA.

The MHA reminded members of the public not to provide support in any form to terrorist organisations.

"Terrorism and its financing represent a grave threat to domestic and international security, and global action is required to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials," said the release.