Raffle Hotel’s shopping arcade reopens

The AC, a luxury brand store at the Raffles Arcade.

Raffles Hotel's shopping arcade re-opened its doors yesterday after renovation works that began in 2017.

The three-storey arcade now boasts a wider range of tenants and event spaces, with more than 30 retail, dining and lifestyle offerings including co-working space The Great Room, multi-label store The AC, luxury furniture label Minotti, and restaurant Burger & Lobster.

Some returning tenants include luxury watch store The Hour Glass and German camera brand Leica. There is also a new Raffles Spa.

About 70 per cent of stores are already open for business while the rest, including Burger & Lobster, will open within three months.

The Jubilee Hall - a popular venue for plays and concerts in the 1990s - has been transformed into a ballroom that can seat 300 guests.

The 5,199 sq ft Jubilee Ballroom, decked in elegant hues of cream and gold, is billed as an ideal venue for weddings and galas.

Mr Christian Westbeld, the general manager of Raffles Hotel Singapore, noted that the hotel was last renovated about 30 years ago.

"So now to have something a lot more current and experiential is very timely. We want guests to be entertained," he said.

There will be fewer tenants than the 40 previously, as certain store spaces had been re-assigned during the revamp, Mr Westbeld said.

For example, an area on the third level that previously housed the Raffles Museum, pineapple cake retailer SunnyHills and Tooth Matters Dental Surgery, has been converted into new residence suites.

Some tenants are also taking up larger spaces - such as The Great Room, which takes up 12 units.

About 90 per cent of the arcade has been rented out.