Raffles City mall and VivoCity cinema visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Raffles City Shopping Centre, Golden Mile Complex and the Golden Village cinema in Vivo City are some of the new places visited by Covid-19 patients.

VivoCity's Golden Village cinema as well as Raffles City Shopping Centre and Golden Mile Complex have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

For Raffles City, the location visited in the mall was the Raffles City Market Place, while for Golden Mile it was the Diandin Leluk Thai Restaurant.

Other places added to the list yesterday were Sembawang Community Club, VivoCity's Soup Restaurant and FairPrice Xtra outlets, Safra Yishun's Pin Si Restaurant and the Jurong East sub-branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

There were 354 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 49,098.

They included eight community cases, comprising four Singaporeans and four work permit holders.

There were also five imported cases yesterday - two permanent residents, two work pass holders and one dependant's pass holder.

They were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore from India between July 11 and 12. All were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their notices.

Two of the imported cases were a boy and a girl, both aged 12, who returned from India. Both are PRs and tested positive on Wednesday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the 341 remaining cases.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has decreased from 12 cases two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has decreased from the daily average of seven cases two weeks ago to the daily average of five in the past week.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

By the numbers

354

New cases

8

New cases in community

5

Imported cases

49,098

Total cases

27

Deaths

220

Discharged yesterday

45,000

Total recovered

137

Total in hospital